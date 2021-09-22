News
Ouran High School Host Club Stage Musical Unveils Visual, More Cast, January Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the first stage musical adaptation of Bisco Hatori's Ouran High School Host Club manga revealed on Thursday a visual, additional cast members, and January opening. The musical will run in Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from January 15-23 and at Mielparque Hall Osaka in Osaka from January 29-30.
Yuka Yamauchi will play Haruhi Fujioka (pictured above). The newly announced cast also includes (pictured below from left to right starting with top row):
- Shoichiro Oomi as Umehito Nekozawa
- Mizuki Saito as Renge Hо̄shakuji
- Yūsuke Kashiwagi as Takeshi Kuze
- Kohei Norizuki as Ryōji (Ranka) Fujioka
The ensemble includes Buri Naito, Yurika Noguchi, Nami Hirasawa, Aya Fujichika, Yū Maekawa, Kohei Masuyama, Ren Mitsunaga, and Akiyoshi Rogawa.
The cast includes:
Chobi Natsuki is directing the musical. Muck Akazawa is writing the script. Yu (vague) is in charge of the music.
The manga launched in LaLa in August 2003. Viz Media published the manga, which inspired a 2006 television anime.
Sources: Ouran High School Host Club musical's website, Comic Natalie