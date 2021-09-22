Ouran High School Host Club Stage Musical Unveils Visual, More Cast, January Debut

1st stage musical opens in Tokyo from January 15-23

The official website for the first stage musical adaptation of Bisco Hatori 's Ouran High School Host Club manga revealed on Thursday a visual, additional cast members, and January opening. The musical will run in Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from January 15-23 and at Mielparque Hall Osaka in Osaka from January 29-30.

Yuka Yamauchi will play Haruhi Fujioka (pictured above). The newly announced cast also includes (pictured below from left to right starting with top row):

Shoichiro Oomi as Umehito Nekozawa

as Umehito Nekozawa Mizuki Saito as Renge Hо̄shakuji

Yūsuke Kashiwagi as Takeshi Kuze

Kohei Norizuki as Ryōji (Ranka) Fujioka

The ensemble includes Buri Naito, Yurika Noguchi, Nami Hirasawa, Aya Fujichika, Yū Maekawa, Kohei Masuyama, Ren Mitsunaga, and Akiyoshi Rogawa.

The cast includes:

Junya Komatsu as Tamaki Suou

Masamichi Satonaka as Kyoya Ootori

Yū Futaba as Hikaru Hitachiin

Kaname Futaba as Kaoru Hitachiin

Eito Konishi as Mitsukuni Haninozuka

Shō Katō as Takashi Morinozuka

Chobi Natsuki is directing the musical. Muck Akazawa is writing the script. Yu (vague) is in charge of the music.

The manga launched in LaLa in August 2003. Viz Media published the manga, which inspired a 2006 television anime.