Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Anime Gets 2nd Season

Promo video, visual unveiled

The official website for the television anime of Kei Azumi 's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ( Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū ) announced on Thursday that the series will get a second season. The website revealed a promotional video and visual:

The anime's official website and Twitter account will reveal more information at a later date.

The 12th and final episode of the first season aired on Thursday.

The anime premiered on July 7 on Tokyo MX and BS NTV .

NTV describes the anime:

Makoto Misumi is just an ordinary high school student living a regular life, but all of a sudden gets summoned to the other world to become a "hero." The goddess of the other world, however, insults him for being different and strips his "hero" title, before casting him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world. As he wanders the wilderness, Makoto encounters dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of non-human tribes. Because Makoto comes from a different world, he is able to unleash unimaginable magical powers and combat skills. But just how will he handle his encounters with various species and survive in his new environment. In this fantasy, Makoto tries to transform the other world into a better place despite the humans and gods having turned their backs on him.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) directed the anime at C2C , and Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Yukie Suzuki ( Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators ) designed the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) composed the music.

Azumi launched the novel on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in 2012, and AlphaPolis published the 16th print volume with illustrations by Mitsuaki Matsumoto on June 23. The series has 1.4 million copies in circulation. Kotora Kino started serializing a manga adaptation in 2016, and AlphaPolis published the ninth volume on July 9.

The anime is the first for NTV 's newly established Anime Department.

NTV secured distribution of the anime worldwide outside of Asia through Crunchyroll . The company also secured key sales for distribution of the anime in Asia through MediaLink Entertainment Limited 's Ani-One Asia streaming channel and the Aniplus-Asia television channel. The anime will debut through these distributors (in addition to Crunchyroll ) in South Korea ( Aniplus-Asia ) and in Southeast Asia ( Ani-One Asia ) "shortly after [the anime's] broadcast in Japan." Between the three distributors, the platforms will distribute the anime in more than 200 countries and territories.