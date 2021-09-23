Detroit Metal City's Kiminori Wakasugi Launches Fantasy Comedy Manga in October

Drunk Jiangshis gag manga centers on Chinese hopping vampire father, Taoist son

This year's 19th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Kiminori Wakasugi will launch a new manga titled Drunk Jiangshis in the magazine's next issue on October 8.

The fantasy gag comedy manga centers on a father who has turned into a Jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire) and his son who aims to be a Taoist.

Wakasugi most recently launched the Ashita no Esa Kimi dakara manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in April 2018, and it is ongoing with seven volumes.

Wakasugi launched the Rhyming Man manga in Young Animal in May 2017, and ended it in December 2018.

Wakasugi ended his Detroit Metal City manga in 2010, and Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired both a live-action movie and an original video anime.

Wakasugi launched his All Esper Dayo! manga in 2009, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired a live-action television series, a special, a film, and a web series.