The official website for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga posted the anime's third promotional video on Thursday. The video previews Nana Mizuki 's second opening theme song "Get up! Shout!" which will debut in the anime in October.

The new Shaman King anime premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

The band saji is performing the anime's third ending theme song. The three-member group from Hokkaido is contributing the song "Hazuki" (Lunar August).

The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan last June. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) is directing the new anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima is the audio director.