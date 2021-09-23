One-Punch Man Manga Artist Yūsuke Murata Directs 'Go! Saitama' Short

Murata personally animated 107-second short with staff

One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 manga artist Yūsuke Murata posted "Go! Saitama," a 107-second One-Punch Man anime short, on Thursday. Murata directed the silent short and also animated it with his Village Studio staff. The short follows Saitama after he discovers a 1-yen (about US$0.01) sale for high-grade hot-pot meat — but the sale ends at 5:00 p.m. that day.

Murata apologized for not being able to post a new manga chapter "due to various circumstances" and therefore posted the anime short to make up to his fans for their patience. He hopes to learn more skills to add voices, music, and sound effects to his animation efforts. He added that he would like to make not only One-Punch Man animation, but also animation for various other works.

Murata and web manga creator ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Viz Media is releasing the series digitally in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology, and is also releasing the series in print.

Viz Media describes the story of the manga's first volume:

Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of super-powered boredom?

The manga inspired a television anime, and the first season aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The second anime season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

Sony is developing a live-action Hollywood film of the manga. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner ( Venom, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle films) are writing the script. Arad Productions ' Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the film.

Viz Media released all 37 volumes of Murata and Riichirou Inagaki 's Eyeshield 21 manga in North America. The manga inspired a 145-episode television anime series in 2005-2008, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2010-2011. Crunchyroll is streaming the series online.

Source: Yūsuke Murata via Yaraon!