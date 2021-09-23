Shin Araki's Eiyū Kyōshitsu Fantasy Light Novels Listed With TV Anime

The official Twitter accounts for the Animate stores in Toyama and Kanazawa cities both posted photos of Shin Araki 's 12th Eiyū Kyōshitsu ( Classroom For Heroes ) light novel volume on Thursday. In the photos, the volume's wraparound jacket band reports that the novel series has a television anime in the works. The announcement does not reveal any further details on the project.

The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.

Araki published the first volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa ( The Princess and the Pilot , The Pilot's Love Song , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ). The 12th volume will ship on Friday.

Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015, and Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th compiled book volume on June 11.

Araki previously wrote the GJ Club light novel series. which had nine main volumes from 2010 to 2012, and a sequel middle school series that ran for eight main volumes from 2012 to 2014. The novels inspired a 2013 television anime. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.