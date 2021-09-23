Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards RPG's Trailer Reveals Gameplay, October 28 Launch

Square Enix began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars ( Voice of Cards: Dragon no Shima ), the new role-playing game from NieR series director Yoko Taro, producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe , and Drakengard character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka. The trailer shows gameplay, the game's October 28 release date, and previews the voice of Todd Haberkorn , who will voice the game's narrative Game Master (akin to the one in traditional tabletop role-playing games). Hiroki Yasumoto is the Game Master in the Japanese version.

A demo for the game is available for the Switch and PlayStation 4. The game will ship for the Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam .

Square Enix describes the game:

In Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars , players will venture through a story set long ago in a world shrouded in mystery, guided by the narrative voice of the Game Master (voiced in English by Todd Haberkorn ). Set in a world of swords and sorcery, the game is told entirely through the medium of cards. Players will follow the protagonist as he sets off on a journey to defeat a recently reawakened Dragon, that is threatening the land and its people, in hopes of securing an immense reward. He is joined on his travels by his companions; Mar, a monster very attached to him, and Melanie, a black witch with a grudge against the Dragon. Players will need to make choices throughout the story, as well as join in turn-based field and dungeon battles that unfold on a board, in the manner of traditional tabletop RPGs.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., a remastered edition of NieR Replicant, launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 22 in Japan and April 23 outside of Japan.

The NieR:Automata sequel shipped for the PS4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of 4.5 million.

NieR Re[in]carnation , the first smartphone game in the NieR video game franchise , launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on February 18, and in the West on July 28.