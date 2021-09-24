Sword Art Online Progressive Film's Video Teases a Determined Asuna

The official website for the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film unveiled a new promotional video on Friday. The video begins with key scenes from previous series in the Sword Art Online franchise , before offering a brief all-new glimpse of Asuna with renewed determination on her face.

In addition, LiSA 's official YouTube channel streamed a music video compilation of the songs that she has performed for the franchise , including the new film's theme song "Yuke." LiSA co-wrote the new song.

The film will open in Japan on October 30 in standard and IMAX theaters.

The film got an advance IMAX screening on September 15 at the T-Joy PRINCE Shinagawa theater in Tokyo.

The official English Twitter account for the anime in the U.S. stated in July that "more information regarding the U.S. release will be coming soon."

Ayako Kohno (unit director on Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic , High School Fleet , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) directed the film at A-1 Pictures , and Kento Toya ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ) designied the characters. Yasuyuki Kai served as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returned to compose the music.

Also returning are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito and Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna in the voice cast.

The anime is based on Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series. The novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.

