Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Anime Streams English Teaser, Opening Video

Series will premiere on DisneyXD, DisneyNOW on December 4

The official YouTube channel for the Beyblade Burst franchise began streaming a teaser video and an opening theme song video on Tuesday for the new series Beyblade Burst QuadDrive ( Beyblade Burst Dynamite Battle in Japan). NateWantstoBattle performs the theme song.

The World Screen website reported on Tuesday that the show will premiere on DisneyXD and DisneyNOW on December 4.

The story centers on Bel Daizora (voiced by Mutsumi Tamura in the Japanese dub), the leader of the Bey graveyard. He is also known as the Dark Prince. Bell, who holds Dynamite Belial, declares war on Bladers across the world. The anime features "legendary Bladers."

The anime premiered in Japan on April 2. Returning staff members include chief director Katsuhito Akiyama , director Jin Gu Oh , series composition writer Hideki Sonoda , and character designer Toshiaki Ōhashi . Hiro Morita is again credited as the original creator. Frederik Weidmann is composing the music. OLM is animating the series.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018. Beyblade Burst began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016, and then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD 's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.

The Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime debuted in Japan in April 2019 with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. The English dub of the anime premiered on Disney XD in the United States in February 2020.

Beyblade Burst Sparking (or Beyblade Burst Super King ) premiered on the CoroCoro Channel and the Takara Tomy Channel (both on YouTube ) in April 2020. The show began airing on Disney XD on February 20.

Hiro Morita launched the Beyblade Burst manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in July 2015, and the manga will end on December 15. Shogakukan published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on March 26.