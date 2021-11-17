Crunchyroll Also Streams Restaurant to Another World 2 Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming an English dub for the second television anime season of Junpei Inuzuka and Katsumi Enami 's Restaurant to Another World ( Isekai Shokudō ) light novel series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Nordic countries, and the Netherlands. Two episodes began streaming on Wednesday, and new episodes will be released weekly.

Funimation is also streaming the English dub .

The English cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub . Emi Lo is the assistant director. James Baker is the ADR engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the script. Jennifer Alyx is handling ADR prep.

The second television anime season premiered on the TV Tokyo channel on October 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

The first television anime premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed a dub .

Source: Crunchyroll