Mononogatari Manga's TV Anime Confirmed

Manga creator Onigunsō confirmed the planned television anime adaptation of their Mononogatari manga on their Twitter account on Thursday. Onigunsō drew the below illustrations to celebrate the announcement.

The manga centers on tsukumogami, spirits that have inhabited aged objects. The protagonist Hyōma Kunato despises tsukumogami after one of them took away something important from him. He comes to Kyoto and comes to live with Botan Nagatsuki, a girl who loves tsukumogami and lives with them as family.

Onigunsō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in April 2014, and the manga switched to Ultra Jump in January 2016. Shueisha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on Friday . The manga also runs on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website.

Onigunsō drew the character designs for the M3 the dark metal anime.

