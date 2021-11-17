Unbreakable Machine-Doll's Reiji Kaitо̄ Launches New Manga in December

Shinigami Tantei Elria no Kai manga centers on protagonist who reincarnates into detective manga story

The December issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on Wednesday that author Reiji Kaitō and artist Momota Kanzaki will launch a new manga titled Shinigami Tantei Elria no Kai (The Death God Detective Elria's Solution) in the magazine's next issue on December 17. The manga will center on a protagonist who reincarnates into the world of his favorite detective manga, becoming the assistant of the legendary detective Elria. Kanzaki posted two preview images of the manga on Twitter on Wednesday.

Kaitō wrote the Unbreakable Machine-Doll light novel series (seen right). Kaito launched the light novel series with illustrations by LLO ( Mushi-Uta , Oreshura ) in 2009, and ended it with a two-part 16th volume in July 2017. Hakaru Takagi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2010, and the ninth and final complied volume shipped in March 2016.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2013. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with an English dub in 2015.

Kaitō and Hiyon Katsuragi launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Valpurgis manga in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in August 2017, and ended it in October 2019.

