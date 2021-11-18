Extreme Baseball Anime Tribe Nine Casts Wataru Komada, Misato Murai

Anime premieres in January

The official website for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games ' new Tribe Nine project revealed two new cast members for the story's Ōta Tribe gang in the project on Friday. The new cast members include:

Wataru Komada as Yutaka Gotanda

Misato Murai as Minami Oi

The previously announced cast members include:

Funimation is co-producing the anime. Yū Aoki is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Michiko Yokote is supervising the series scripts, and Yosuke Yabumoto is adapting Rui Komatsuzaki ( Danganronpa franchise ) and Simadoriru 's original character designs for animation. Masafumi Takada ( Danganronpa franchise ) is composing the music, and Lantis is producing the music. Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa franchise ) is credited with the original story concept, and Akatsuki's Shūhei Yamaguchi is serving as chief producer.

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games describe the project set in "20XX in the country of Neo Too Kyo," where young people form tribes after the collapse of society:

This title is set in a fictional location that is similar to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, with outlaw gangs of each ward battling for prestige via extreme baseball.

The anime will begin airing and streaming next January.

The project also features a Webtoon and a smartphone 3D action role-playing game

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced the project in February 2020 with several project team members from the Danganronpa franchise .