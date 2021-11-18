Tama Azuma Launches New Manga on December 18

The December issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Friday that Tama Azuma will launch a new manga titled VTuber wa Mama Naranai! (A Virtual YouTuber Can't Be a Mom!) in the magazine's next issue on December 18. The manga will have a color opening page.

Azuma draws the I Fell in Love, So I'm Streaming It ( Koi shita no de, Haishin shite mita ) manga on Comic Smart's Ganma! manga website. The manga launched in 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2020.

Mangamo licensed the manga and releases it in English. The sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) nominated the manga for its web manga category in 2020.