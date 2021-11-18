News
Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Switch Game Launches in West on December 7

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer previews gameplay

Konami announced on Thursday on Twitter that it will release the Yu Gi Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale (Yu Gi Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyо̄ Battle Royale!! game digitally for Nintendo Switch in the West on December 7. The company streamed a gameplay trailer:

The game launched for Switch on August 12 in Japan. The game includes characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime, which premiered in April 2020. Konami debuted the Yu Gi Oh! Rush Duel card game in Japan last year.

The franchise includes several manga. Megumi Sasaki launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Boku no Road Gakuen (My Road Academy) comedy spinoff manga in Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine in August 2020. Tasuku Sugie and Masahiro Hikokubo launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Rook! Bakuretsu Hadō Den!! (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Rook! Legend of Exploding Military Rule!!) manga in Shueisha's V Jump magazine in September 2020. Akihiro Tomonaga launched the Yu Gi Oh! Rush Duel LP manga in Saikyō Jump on August 4.

Source: Konami Europe's Yu Gi Oh! card game's Twitter account via Gematsu

