Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to Anime Reveals More Cast, Song Artists, January 11 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yū Tsurusaki and Shin Ikezawa 's Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to (With a Fogie Reincarnated as a Pretty Fantasy Girl) manga revealed two additional cast members, the theme song artists, and the January 11 premiere date for the anime.

Hikaru Tohno voices the character Satina (left in images above), while Amane Shindō is voicing Ultina (right).

Yoshiki Fukuyama performs the anime's opening theme song "Akatsuki no Salaryman" (Salaryman at Dawn), while idol group Luce Twinkle Wink performs the anime's ending song "'FA'NTASY to!"

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on January 11, and will premiere on BS TV Tokyo on January 14.

The anime will star:

Sayaka Yamai (episode director for ODDTAXI , Major 2nd ) is directing the anime at OLM Team Yoshioka. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , ēlDLIVE ) is overseeing the series scripts and Aoi Yamato (animation director for ODDTAXI ) is designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama ( Non Non Biyori , March comes in like a lion ) is the sound director at Bit Groove Promotion and Takeshi Watanabe ( To Love-Ru , Girls Beyond the Wasteland ) is composing the music.

The manga's story begins when a 32-year-old unpopular salaryman is transported alongside his handsome friend to a fantasy world, due to the whims of a naked goddess. While his friend has been transported without change, the salaryman now has the body of a beautiful girl. To get his male body back, he must go on an adventure with his friend to defeat the world's demon lord.

Tsurusaki and Ikezawa launched the manga in Cycomi in November 2019, and Shogakukan published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on Monday.

