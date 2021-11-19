Gundam: U.C. Engage Game Teases 'Nightmare of Solomon' Anime Footage in Japan

Mobile Suit Gundam : U.C. Engage, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sunrise 's upcoming smartphone game for Japan next year, posted its second behind-the-scenes "Engage Documents" video on Friday. The video teases the game's newly created animation footage of "Solomon no Akumu" (Nightmare of Solomon) story. (The video on YouTube is restricted to viewers in Japan.)





The video describes the footage as the first anime adaptation of the "Solomon no Akumu" story. The name is the nickname that Zeon pilot Anavel Gato ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory ) earned when he fought in the pivotal Battle of Solomon, in the final stages of the One Year War seen in the first Gundam series. (The story has also appeared in manga form over the years.) Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin character designer) is serving as the animation director of the footage.

The war simulation game will take place on the Universal Century timeline of the first Gundam series and its sequels. The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Pre-registration started on November 9.

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam : U.C. Engage game's website, Gundam.info



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.