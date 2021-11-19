Police in a Pod TV Anime Posts More Cast, January 5 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Miko Yasu 's Police in a Pod ( Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū ) manga posted two more cast members, its January 5 premiere, and its first key visual on Friday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kendo Kobayashi as the Deputy Chief

Comic actoras the Deputy Chief Rikiya Koyama as Lieutenant Tamotsu Hōjo



The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 5 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.n. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TV Aichi , and BS NTV .

The police comedy centers on female police officer Kawai, who had enough of a career she wasn't even that into. She was about to hand in her resignation, when the unthinkable happened — she met the new, female director of her station! And after spending a little time with this gorgeous role model, Kawai realizes that maybe she isn't quite done being an officer after all.

The anime stars:

Shion Wakayama as Mai Kawai (right in image above)

as Mai Kawai (right in image above) Yui Ishikawa as Seiko Fuji (left)

The anime also co-stars:

Ryōta Suzuki as Seiji Minamoto, interrogation whiz

as Seiji Minamoto, interrogation whiz Shimba Tsuchiya as Takeshi Yamada, the young detective who is Seiji's partner

Kana Hanazawa as Miwa Makitaka



Yuzo Sato ( The Gokusen , Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse , and Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Ninja Nonsense , Samurai Girls ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49 ) is designing the characters.

The staff also includes:

Singer Riko Azuna is contributing the opening theme song "Shiranakya" (I Gotta Know), and singer nonoc is contributing the opening theme song "Change."

Yasu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in November 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volumes in June. The series has 2.3 million copies in circulation. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The manga was nominated for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards last year and the 45th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards this year. It was also #22 on Da Vinci Magazine 's most recent manga ranking for "Book of the Year."

The manga already inspired a live-action television series that premiered on July 7 and ended in September.