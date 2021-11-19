News
Police in a Pod TV Anime Posts More Cast, January 5 Premiere
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for the television anime of Miko Yasu's Police in a Pod (Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū) manga posted two more cast members, its January 5 premiere, and its first key visual on Friday.
The newly announced cast members are:
Rikiya Koyama as Lieutenant Tamotsu Hōjo
The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 5 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.n. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and BS NTV.
The police comedy centers on female police officer Kawai, who had enough of a career she wasn't even that into. She was about to hand in her resignation, when the unthinkable happened — she met the new, female director of her station! And after spending a little time with this gorgeous role model, Kawai realizes that maybe she isn't quite done being an officer after all.
The anime stars:
- Shion Wakayama as Mai Kawai (right in image above)
- Yui Ishikawa as Seiko Fuji (left)
The anime also co-stars:
Shimba Tsuchiya as Takeshi Yamada, the young detective who is Seiji's partner
Kana Hanazawa as Miwa Makitaka
Yuzo Sato (The Gokusen, Kaiji) is directing the anime at Madhouse, and Ryunosuke Kingetsu (Ninja Nonsense, Samurai Girls) is in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya (Laidbackers, Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49) is designing the characters.
The staff also includes:
- Assistant Director: Tohru Ishida
- Art Boards: Kazuyuki Hashimoto, Norihiko Yokomatsu
- Art Designs: Shinji Sugiyama
- Color Key Artist: Harue Ono
- Compositing Director of Photography: Hironobu Hatanaka
- 3D Director:Yasutaka Tanaka
- Editing: Mariko Tsukatsune
- Music: Nobuaki Nobusawa
- Sound Director: Kisuke Koizumi
- Sound Effects: Naoto Yamatani
- Audio Recording Studio: Studio T&T
- Audio Production: Magic Capsule
- Production Producer: Mariko Ashikawa, Satoki Toyoda
Singer Riko Azuna is contributing the opening theme song "Shiranakya" (I Gotta Know), and singer nonoc is contributing the opening theme song "Change."
Yasu launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in November 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volumes in June. The series has 2.3 million copies in circulation.Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The manga was nominated for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards last year and the 45th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards this year. It was also #22 on Da Vinci Magazine's most recent manga ranking for "Book of the Year."
The manga already inspired a live-action television series that premiered on July 7 and ended in September.
Source: Police in a Pod anime's website, Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history