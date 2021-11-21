Argonavis from BanG Dream! Anime Compilation Film Casts Kishō Taniyama

Taniyama plays GYAROAXIA member Nayuta Asahi's father in 1st anime appearance

The official website for Bushiroad 's Argonavis from BanG Dream! boy-band project confirmed a new cast member for the Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato compilation film this weekend. Kishō Taniyama plays Kōga Iryū, the father of GYAROAXIA member Nayuta Asahi and the vocalist of SYANA, the first Japanese band to be a worldwide success. Iryū appeared in the story's manga and is making his anime debut in the film.

The film opened on November 19.

The voice actors rerecorded their lines for the compilation movie, and Argonavis is performing the theme song. The story follows both the Argonavis and Gyroaxia bands. The film also features new footage.

The franchise 's separate, all-new film project will open in summer 2022.

The Argonavis from BanG Dream! television anime premiered in April 2020 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).

Bushiroad and DeNA launched their Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone rhythm adventure game on iOS and Android devices on January 14.

A manga in the franchise launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in August 2020. Kyōhei Miyajima is drawing the manga, and Hikaru Miyoshi is credited with the original character designs. Additionally, Nobuhiro Mōri is credited with the original plan, and Bushiroad is credited with the original work.