Azuki Adds Manga from Sozo Comics, Glacier Bay Books, Star Fruit Books

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced during its panel at the Anime NYC event on Sunday that it will add manga titles from SOZO Comics, Glacier Bay Books, and Star Fruit Books . All the below works are available on Azuki now.

The SOZO Comics titles includes:

Azuki will also add Yoiyu's When Pink Rain Falls from Star Fruit Books , as well as Miyoshi's Rabbit Game from Glacier Bay Books.

Azuki launched on June 28 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Source: Press release