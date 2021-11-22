Burning Kabaddi Sports Manga Gets Stage Play in February

Shogakukan revealed on Tuesday that Hajime Musashino 's Burning Kabaddi ( Shakunetsu Kabaddi ) sports manga is inspiring a stage play that will run in Tokyo's Theatre 1010 from February 18 to 27. (The staff will stream the play's first and final performances, although there has been no announcement yet of overseas plans.) Shatner Nishida is directing the play off a script by Shō Kubota.

The cast includes:

Rui Tabuchi as Tatsuya Yoigoshi

Shōta Takasaki as Masato Ōjō

Kaiki Ōhara as Sōma Azemichi

Yūga Iwasaki as Kei Iura

Atsuki Kashio as Kyōhei Misumi

Shunsuke Kobayakawa as Shinji Date

Takuya Kishimoto as Nobutaka Ban

Yūya Miyashita as Ryūta Seki

Yū Miyazaki as Yūki Hitomi

as Yūki Hitomi Bishin Kawasumi as Ayumu Rokugen

as Ayumu Rokugen Keisuke Kaminaga as Ren Takaya

Soshō Tomimoto as Shintarō Kizaki

Haruki Mochida as Yū Eikura

Taishin Hirano as Daisuke Muroya

The manga's story centers on first-year high school student Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former ace soccer player who dislikes sports. He gets invited to join a team for the contact sport kabaddi. He scoffs at the idea at first but becomes interested after watching a kabaddi practice.

The manga debuted on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2015. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on April 2. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.