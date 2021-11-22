Jujutsu Kaisen Manga to Have 60 Million Copies in Circulation as of December 25

Of all of the volumes of Tomoko Yamashita's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window, this is the first one that truly made me think of Mikado and Hiyakawa as a potential romantic pair. ― Of all of the volumes of Tomoko Yamashita's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window, this is the first one that truly made me think of Mikado and Hiyakawa as a potential romantic pair. That's not because it's more ov...