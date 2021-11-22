News
Jujutsu Kaisen Manga to Have 60 Million Copies in Circulation as of December 25
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shueisha reported on Monday that as of the release of the 18th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga on December 25, the manga will have 60 million copies in circulation (including print and digital copies, as well as copies not yet sold). The manga's circulation has jumped 710% in the 15 months since the anime premiered in October 2020.
The manga had:
- 8.5 million in early October 2020
- 10 million on October 29, 2020
- 15 million on December 16, 2020
- 20 million on January 13
- 25 million on January 26
- 30 million on February 9
- 35 million on March 4
- 40 million on March 31
- 45 million on April 21
- 50 million on June 4
- 55 million on September 27
Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.
Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.
The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), a new anime film for the franchise, will open on December 24. The film is based on Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.
Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Jujutsu Kaisen franchise's Twitter account