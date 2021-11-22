Shunju Aono Launches New Autobiographical Manga

Slapstick manga launches on November 26

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app revealed on November 15 that Shunju Aono will launch a new autobiographical manga titled Slapstick on November 26. The app teases the manga with the text "How does a boy become a manga creator?"

Aono published his I'll Give It My All... Tomorrow ( Ore wa Mada Honki Dashitenai Dake ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine from 2007 until 2012. Viz Media published all five volumes of the manga in English from 2010 to 2013. The manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2013.

Aono launched the ongoing Minna no Uta manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2018.