Shunju Aono Launches New Autobiographical Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Slapstick manga launches on November 26
Shogakukan's Manga ONE app revealed on November 15 that Shunju Aono will launch a new autobiographical manga titled Slapstick on November 26. The app teases the manga with the text "How does a boy become a manga creator?"
Aono published his I'll Give It My All... Tomorrow (Ore wa Mada Honki Dashitenai Dake) manga in Shogakukan's Monthly Ikki magazine from 2007 until 2012. Viz Media published all five volumes of the manga in English from 2010 to 2013. The manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2013.
Aono launched the ongoing Minna no Uta manga on Kodansha's Comic Days website in December 2018.
Sources: Manga ONE app, Shunju Aono's Twitter account