Slow Loop Anime Reveals Promo Video, Theme Song Artists, Visual, More Cast, January 7 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Maiko Uchino 's Slow Loop manga revealed the show's second promotional video on Monday. The site also revealed the show's theme song artists, visual, three more cast members, and the January 7 premiere date.

The new cast members include Kaori Nazuka as Ichika Fukumoto, Natsumi Murakami as Futaba Fukumoto, and Honoka Inoue as Aiko Ninomiya .

Pokapoka Ion , a new musical unit made up of Nao Tōyama and Kiyono Yasuno , will perform the opening theme song "Yajirushi." Rin Kusumi , Natsumi Hioka , and Tomomi Mineuchi will perform the ending theme song "Shuwa Shuwa" under the unit name Three ∞ Loop.

The anime also stars:

Rin Kusumi as Hiyori Minagi

as Hiyori Minagi Natsumi Hioka as Koharu Minagi

as Koharu Minagi Tomomi Mineuchi as Koi Yoshinagi

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. , Castle Town Dandelion , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is directing the anime at CONNECT . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love , Umi Monogatari ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shoko Takimoto ( BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Takurō Iga ( Asteroid in Love , Case File nº221: Kabukicho ) is composing the music at Flying Dog .

The Slow Loop manga centers on Hiyori, a girl who enjoys fly fishing by the beach, an activity passed down to her by her late father. On one typical day at the beach, she happens to meet Koharu, who happens to be her new stepsister from her mother's new marriage.

Uchino published a one-shot manga with the same title in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2018, before launching a full serialization in September 2018.

