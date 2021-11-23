Kojima Productions Establishes New Division in Los Angeles

New division is dedicated to music, TV, film

Game developer Hideo Kojima 's Kojima Productions company announced on Monday that it has launched a new division dedicated to music, television, and film. The new division is located in Los Angeles, California.

Riley Russell is in charge of the new division. Russell had worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment as chief legal officer and VP of business affairs. He was at the company for 28 years before joining Kojima Productions. He told the gamesindustry.biz website the division "will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry." He added the division's goal is to "[expand] the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture."

Kojima Productions released its Death Stranding game for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, and released the game on PC in July 2020. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2019. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched on September 24.

