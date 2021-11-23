Our Dining Table Manga Gets Live-Action Series

released's manga about salaryman bonding with 2 brothers over food

The official Twitter account for Gentosha 's Rutile magazine announced on Monday that Mita Ori 's Our Dining Table ( Bokura no Shokutaku ) is inspiring a live-action series adaptation.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Eating around other people is a struggle for salaryman Yutaka, despite his talent for cooking. All that changes when he meets Minoru and Tane—two brothers, many years apart in age—who ask him to teach them how to make his delicious food! Yutaka soon finds himself having a change of heart as he looks forward to the meals they share together.

The series debuted in Rutile in 2016, and its single compiled book volume shipped in January 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in December 2019.

Sources: Rutile's Twitter account, Comic Natalie