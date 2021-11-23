News
Pokémon Evolutions Anime's Final Episodes Previewed in Video

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Next episode featuring Sinnoh region premieres on December 2

The official YouTube channel for the Pokémon franchise began streaming a video on Tuesday that previews the final four episodes of the eight-episode Pokémon Evolutions anime series. The YouTube channel will stream the final four episodes weekly starting on December 2.

The final four episodes are titled:

  • “The Rival” featuring the Sinnoh region (premiering on December 2)
  • “The Wish” featuring the Hoenn region (premiering on December 9)
  • “The Show” featuring the Johto region (premiering on December 16)
  • “The Discovery” featuring the Kanto region (premiering on December 23)

The anime series debuted on September 9. Each episode features a story from one of the franchise's eight main regions in reverse chronological order of when each was first introduced.

