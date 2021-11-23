Pokémon Evolutions Anime's Final Episodes Previewed in Video

Next episode featuring Sinnoh region premieres on December 2

The official YouTube channel for the Pokémon franchise began streaming a video on Tuesday that previews the final four episodes of the eight-episode Pokémon Evolutions anime series. The YouTube channel will stream the final four episodes weekly starting on December 2.

The final four episodes are titled:

“The Rival” featuring the Sinnoh region (premiering on December 2)

“The Wish” featuring the Hoenn region (premiering on December 9)

“The Show” featuring the Johto region (premiering on December 16)

“The Discovery” featuring the Kanto region (premiering on December 23)

The anime series debuted on September 9. Each episode features a story from one of the franchise's eight main regions in reverse chronological order of when each was first introduced.

Source: Email correspondence