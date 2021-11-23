Summit of the Gods Animated Film Reveals English Dub Cast

Entertainment news site Variety revealed on Tuesday the English-dub cast for the France-Luxembourg animated film of Jiro Taniguchi 's The Summit of the Gods ( Kamigami no Itadaki ) manga.

The dub stars:

Darren Barnet as Makoto Fukamachi

Rich Ting as Joji Habu

Keiko Agena (role name unreported)

(role name unreported) Ray Yamamoto as Buntaro

as Buntaro Gedde Watanabe as a magazine editor

Clyde Kusatsu as Sherpa

Chris Naoki Lee as Inoue

Paul Nakauchi as Ito

Netflix has the worldwide rights to the film outside of France, Benelux, China, Japan, and Korea. Netflix will release the film in select U.S. theaters on November 24 and in select U.K. theaters on November 26. The film will then stream on Netflix on November 30.

The film screened in July at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Official Selection, and opened in theaters in France on September 22 under the title Le Sommet des dieux . The film also opened the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 22.

Patrick Imbert ( Ernest & Celestine ) directed the film, and Magali Pouzol and Imbert wrote the script with Jean-Charles Ostorero collaborating. David Coquard-Dassault (Peripheria) was the film's art director. Amine Bouhafa composed the music. Diaphana Distribution is distributing the film in France, while Wild Bunch International has the international rights. Didier Brunner (The Triplets of Belleville, Kirikou and the Sorceress) is producing the film. Cartoon Brew describes the film as a 2D/3D hybrid.

The manga is itself an adaptation of Baku Yumemakura 's novel. The story follows Fukamachi, an avid wilderness photographer who discovers a link to the past in Kathmandu, Nepal. He finds a camera supposedly belonging to George Mallory, a mountaineer who went missing on Mt. Everest. After meeting Joji Habu, a well-known climber with a passionate drive for the mountain, the two set off to uncover a piece of lost history.

The series ran in Shueisha 's Business Jump , and European company Fanfare / Ponent Mon publishes the manga in English. Taniguchi passed away on February 11, 2017.

The manga's first volume was nominated for an Ignatz award in 2010, but did not win. The English translation of the fourth volume was nominated for an Eisner award in 2014. Taniguchi was knighted in France in 2011.

Source: Variety (Angelique Jackson)