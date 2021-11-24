HIDIVE Adds Lupin III Anime Parts 1-5, The Woman Called Fujiko Mine Anime

Streaming service HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will add the "entire" Lupin III television anime series, including Parts 1-5. Additionally, HIDIVE announced it will also stream the 13-episode Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine anime series, and stated it will also stream "special bonus episodes" for all the series.

Lupin the 3rd Part 6 premiered on October 6. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and for streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries. HIDIVE is streaming the anime. The anime will air for a half-year continuous run, with the second half premiering in January 2022.

The new season commemorates the original anime's 50th anniversary.



Source: HIDIVE