Ikimono-gakari Vocalist's Upcoming Single Inspires Anime Short

The official website for the Ikimono-gakari band revealed on Tuesday that the band's vocalist Kiyoe Yoshioka 's first solo original song "Massara" (Clean Slate) is inspiring an anime short of the same title that will debut in the band's official YouTube channel on November 30. Kana Hanazawa is voicing the short's main character Yuna.

The band's YouTube channel is streaming a teaser trailer for the short.

In the short, Yuna is an introverted girl who meets Kazuna (cast member to be announced later), a singer-songwriter who is giving up on pursuing her dreams. The two girls touch each others' lives as their futures unfold.

ENISHIYA ( Weathering With You commercials) is producing the animation, with FIREBUG credited for planning and production.

The "Massara" song single will ship on November 29.

Ikimono-gakari formed in 1999, and made their major debut in 2006. The band have performed theme songs for anime such as Naruto Shippūden , The Seven Deadly Sins , Bleach , Big Windup! , Ghost Slayers Ayashi , Detective Conan: The Eleventh Striker , and Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened . Additionally, the band performed the theme song for the live-action Ao Haru Ride ( Blue Spring Ride ) film.

The band entered a hiatus in January 2017 so that the members could freely pursue their own activities, and then returned from that hiatus in November 2018.

Guitarist Hotaka Yamashita left the group this summer, with guitarist Yoshiki Mizuno and vocalist Kiyoe Yoshioka remaining as a duo.