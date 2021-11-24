News
Masami Kurumada Draws Christmas-Themed 1-Shot Manga on December 18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The January issue of Akita Shoten's Champion RED magazine revealed on November 19 that Masami Kurumada's planned Christmas "special project" is a new Christmas-themed one-shot manga special titled "Seiya ni Kane wa Naru" (A Bell Tolls on the Holy Night). The 19-page one-shot will be in full-color, and will be featured on the February issue's front cover. The issue shipping on December 18 will also feature a Saint Seiya poster.
Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime. Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac.
The manga is inspiring a live-action film.
Kurumada announced in November 2020 that his Otoko-Zaka manga will end in its 11th volume. Kurumada first serialized the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1984 to 1985. He said, "I became a manga creator to draw this manga." However, the series remained incomplete at three volumes for nearly 30 years. The manga's initial eight-chapter revival began in Shū Play News, the official website of Shueisha's Weekly Playboy magazine, in June 2014. The manga moved to Shonen Jump+ in 2017.
Source: Champion RED January issue and website