Masami Kurumada Draws Christmas-Themed 1-Shot Manga on December 18

Special "Seiya ni Kane wa Naru" 19-page 1-shot will be in full color

The January issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on November 19 that Masami Kurumada 's planned Christmas "special project" is a new Christmas-themed one-shot manga special titled "Seiya ni Kane wa Naru" (A Bell Tolls on the Holy Night). The 19-page one-shot will be in full-color, and will be featured on the February issue's front cover. The issue shipping on December 18 will also feature a Saint Seiya poster.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime. Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac .

The manga is inspiring a live-action film.

Kurumada announced in November 2020 that his Otoko-Zaka manga will end in its 11th volume. Kurumada first serialized the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1984 to 1985. He said, "I became a manga creator to draw this manga." However, the series remained incomplete at three volumes for nearly 30 years. The manga's initial eight-chapter revival began in Shū Play News, the official website of Shueisha 's Weekly Playboy magazine, in June 2014. The manga moved to Shonen Jump+ in 2017.