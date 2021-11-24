Mizuki Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! Novel Gets Live-Action Film

released novel about 3 women in anime industry in English in 2017

Toei announced on Thursday that Mizuki Tsujimura 's Anime Supremacy! ( Haken Anime! ) novel is getting a live-action film that will premiere in May 2022.

Kōhei Yoshino is directing the film, and Yōsuke Masaike is writing the script. Toei Tokyo Film Studio is filming the work, and Toei will distribute the film.

The film will stars Riho Yoshioka , Tomoya Nakamura , Tasuku Emoto , and Machiko Ono .

Toei is also streaming "trailers" for the anime works that the characters are working on in the live-action film's story.

Vertical released the novel in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story:

Japanese animation—the globally acclaimed, family-friendly theatrical features are the exception rather than the rule for a TV-oriented industry that has been pushed into late-night slots in an era of fragmented audiences. When only three titles among fifty might turn a profit, topping the charts is hardly an overambitious aim.

Yet as three women, a producer, a director, and an animator, survive in a business infamous for its murderous schedules, demoralizing compromises, and incorrigible men, moments of uplift emerge against all odds—and how. More than just a window into an entertainment niche, here's a kickass ode to work.

Magazine House published the novel in Japan with illustrations by CLAMP in August 2014.



