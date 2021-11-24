Netflix Adds Stand by Me Doraemon 2 Film on December 24

Netflix revealed on Monday that it will add the Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film to its service on December 24.

Netflix also lists the addition of Oldboy to the service on December 17, but the announcement does not specify whether the film is the 2003 South Korean film, or the 2013 American film.

The service is removing the Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime on December 31. The service also previously listed all of the original Saint Seiya as leaving the service on December 14.

The fourth season of the Aggretsuko anime is debuting on Netflix on December 16, while the first 12 episodes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime series will debut on Netflix next week on December 1.

