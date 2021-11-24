Resident Evil Village Game Wins 4 Awards at Golden Joystick Awards 2021

The Golden Joystick Awards 2021 ceremony announced this year's winners on Tuesday, and CAPCOM 's Resident Evil Village game won four awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year, PlayStation Game of the Year, and Best Audio. Maggie Robertson won the Best Performer award for her portrayal of Lady Dimitrescu in the game.

CAPCOM additionally won Studio of the Year.

Additionally, Final Fantasy XIV won Best Game Community and Still Playing Award, the PlayStation 5 won the Best Gaming Hardware award, and Metroid Dread won Nintendo Game of the Year. Elden Ring won the award for Most Wanted Game, and Dark Souls won the Ultimate Game of All Time award.

Since its inception in 1983, the Golden Joystick Awards selects its winners by votes cast by the public.



Sources: Games Radar+ (Ben Tyrer), Capcom