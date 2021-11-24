Toonami Airs Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 Anime Short on November 26

Airing is part of Blade Runner marathon

Adult Swim revealed on Tuesday that it will air the Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 anime short on Friday at 11:00 p.m. The airing is part of a Blade Runner marathon on Friday that will also air the Blade Runner 2049 film and the first three episodes of the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series. The marathon starts at 11:00 p.m. and ends at 4:30 a.m.

Adult Swim in Canada is listing that the short will air on November 28 at 12:30 a.m. after an episode of Blade Runner: Black Lotus at 12:00 a.m.

Crunchyroll and VRV streamed the Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 anime short in September 2017. Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo ) directed the short and wrote the script. Cygames Pictures produced the animation. Shukou Murase ( Halo Legends , Mobile Suit Gundam Wing ) served as character designer and animation director, and Flying Lotus composed the music. The anime takes place in the year 2022, between the original Blade Runner film, which takes place in 2019, and its sequel Blade Runner 2049 . The story involves a large power outage on the west coast of the United States.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus premiered on November 14 at 12:00 a.m. EST with two episodes on Adult Swim 's Toonami block and on Crunchyroll . Adult Swim also premiered the anime in Canada at the same time. Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to an English-dubbed version of the show outside of Asia. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are partnering with Alcon Entertainment to produce the 13-episode television anime series. Shinji Aramaki ( Ultraman , Appleseed ) and Kenji Kamiyama ( Ultraman , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) are directing all the episodes at Sola Digital Arts . Both directors previously worked together on Ultraman and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 . Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo ) is a creative producer on the series.