Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Game Debuts on March 24

Scrolling shoot 'em up game also gets limited first edition release

The official website for Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath , the scrolling shoot 'em up game based on Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ( Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon ) manga, revealed on Thursday that the game will debut on March 24. The limited first edition of the physical packaged edition will include a guidebook, bonus exclusive manga by four creators, and a Weiß Schwarz PR card in an exclusive illustrated box.

The site made the announcement in Japanese, but did not reveal whether the previously announced English version of the game will release at the same time as the Japanese version.

Kaminari Games is developing the game. Kaminari Games is a subsidiary of Moss , who are best known for developing the Raiden series of scrolling shooters. Kaminari Games worked on the Switch version of Raiden V .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Miss Kobayashi lives in a ordinary apartment, along with her new maid, Tohru...a dragon girl! Tohru despises all humans except for Miss Kobayashi, who she adores. Tohru works diligently to serve her beloved mistress, but there are a lot of little things that she can't seem to quite get right.... Take a peek into the daily life of a hard-working office lady and her inept dragon maid in this inhumanly delightful comedy!

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013.

The series inspired an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , the anime's second season, premiered on July 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funiamtion is streaming an English dub . The anime will get a special "Volume S" on Blu-ray Disc and DVD that will include an unaired episode titled "Nippon no Omotenashi (Attend wa Dragon Desu)" (Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)). Volume S will ship on January 19, 2022.

Sources: Kobayashi-san no Maid Dragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath game's website via Gematsu