World Trigger 3rd Season Anime Casts Showtaro Morikubo, Ryohei Arai

The staff for the third season of the World Trigger anime revealed two new cast members for the anime on Friday. Showtaro Morikubo will join the cast as Kazuma Satomi (seen below), while Ryohei Arai will join the cast as Ryūji Saeki.

The third season premiered on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block and will air on Saturdays at 1:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season starting this weekend.

The rock band Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai returns to perform the opening theme song "Time Factor," while the duo Fantastic Youth performs the ending theme song "Ungai Dōkei" (Yearning to Be Above the Clouds).

New cast members for the third season include Ryota Takeuchi as Mikhail Kronin and Mamiko Noto as Yuri Rindō.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The manga is inspiring a stage play that is running at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from November 19-28, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from December 2-5.

Source: Comic Natalie