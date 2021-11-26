AnimeJapan Convention Returns in Person After 3 Years in March

March 26-27 public days will be in-person event, March 28-29 business days will be online only

The official website for the AnimeJapan convention announced on Friday that the AnimeJapan 2022 event will be held on March 26 to 29 next year, as a hybrid in-person and online event.

The show's public days will be held on March 26 and 27 as an in-person event at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days will be held on March 28 and 29, and will be online only.

AnimeJapan 2021 also took place on March 27 to 30 earlier this year. The event was originally planned as a hybrid in-person and online event, but the staff later canceled the in-person portion due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and a then-ongoing state of emergency. AnimeJapan 2020 was canceled completely in March 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event's public days typically offer exhibition booths, merchandise sales, and stage events to the general public. The business days allows buyers and licensors to hold discussions with anime company representatives.

Source: AnimeJapan's website and Twitter account