Phantom of the Idol TV Anime Confirmed

Ichijinsha confirmed the television anime of Hijiki Isoflavone's Phantom of the Idol ( Kami Kuzu Idol ) manga on Friday. The announcement also unveiled a visual, cast members, and announcement video for the anime, which features the voice cast of the anime.

The cast members include Fumiya Imai as Yūya Niyodo, Nao Tōyama as Asahi Mogami, and Shun Horie as Kazuki Yoshino.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yuuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. The career of a pop idol just isn't the path of easy leisure and adulation Yuuya expected… After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

Isoflavone launched the manga in Comic Zero Sum in December 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 24. Kodansha Comics will release the first volume in English on May 22, 2022.

Sources: Phantom of the Idol anime's website>, Comic Natalie