News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19
|1,395,642
|1,395,642
|2
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29
|39,797
|329,497
|3
|PS4
|Battlefield 2042
|EA Games
|November 19
|25,268
|25,268
|4
|NSw
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Atlus
|November 11
|22,513
|165,760
|5
|PS5
|Battlefield 2042
|EA Games
|November 19
|21,637
|21,637
|6
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|11,822
|2,920,975
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|11,149
|6,945,689
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,084
|2,279,676
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,890
|4,142,150
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,621
|4,506,739
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,465
|4,197,104
|12
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 5
|5,155
|45,195
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|4,141
|2,422,163
|14
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|3,623
|293,393
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|3,395
|922,526
|16
|NSw
|Fortnite Minty Legends Pack
|Epic Games
|November 2
|3,160
|18,972
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,050
|829,154
|18
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|2,710
|208,051
|19
|NSw
|Super Robot Wars 30
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 28
|2,620
|89,931
|20
|NSw
|Danganronpa Decadence
|Spike Chunsoft
|November 4
|2,383
|27,626
Source: Famitsu