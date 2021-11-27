News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: November 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19 1,395,642 1,395,642
2 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29 39,797 329,497
3 PS4 Battlefield 2042 EA Games November 19 25,268 25,268
4 NSw Shin Megami Tensei V Atlus November 11 22,513 165,760
5 PS5 Battlefield 2042 EA Games November 19 21,637 21,637
6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 11,822 2,920,975
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 11,149 6,945,689
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,084 2,279,676
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,890 4,142,150
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,621 4,506,739
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,465 4,197,104
12 PS4 Call of Duty: Vanguard Sony Interactive Entertainment November 5 5,155 45,195
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 4,141 2,422,163
14 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 3,623 293,393
15 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 3,395 922,526
16 NSw Fortnite Minty Legends Pack Epic Games November 2 3,160 18,972
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,050 829,154
18 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 2,710 208,051
19 NSw Super Robot Wars 30 Bandai Namco Entertainment October 28 2,620 89,931
20 NSw Danganronpa Decadence Spike Chunsoft November 4 2,383 27,626

Source: Famitsu

