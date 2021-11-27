Makoto Fukami, Shinjirō Launch Kensen Hyōkyoku Adventure Manga in December

Manga centers on group of warriors escorting prince of fallen kingdom

The December issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine revealed on Thursday that Makoto Fukami and Shinjirō will launch a new manga titled Kensen Hyōkyoku in the magazine's next issue on December 25. Shinjirō posted a photo of the announcement in the magazine on their Twitter account.

The manga is set on a continent ruled by the violence of blade and fist, and dominated by the hegemony of the Jian kingdom. The kingdom's third prince Sekka lives with two older brothers (with whom he does not get along), the noble hostage Suiran from the vassal country of Ren, and his childhood friend Shiraha. He receives daily training from his swordmaster Karen. One day, the Jian kingdom suffers a terrible attack from a rival power, which also brings about the appearance of Karan Hyōkyoku, the courier service of the blademaster Kokuyō. Now charged with the protection of Sekka, the prince of a fallen nation, they swear to protect him until he reaches a safe place.

Fukami is best known for the script for the Psycho-Pass anime and the writer for the Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka manga, alongside artist Seigo Tokiya . Fukami also wrote the script of the 2016 Berserk anime series, the revisions TV anime, the 2019 Blade of the Immortal anime, and the upcoming Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime.

Shinjirō ended his 13-volume Taboo Tattoo manga in June 2017. Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime adaptation that premiered in 2016, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Shinjirō ended his 14-volume manga adaptation of Gen Urobuchi and Type-Moon 's Fate/Zero light novel series in May 2017. The series received an extra chapter in June 2017. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in North America.