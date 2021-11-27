Naoki Serizawa Launches New Seiheki Club Manga

The official Twitter account for Impress' CoMax online manga site revealed on Wednesday that Naoki Serizawa and Akitsugu Mizumoto launched a new manga titled Seiheki Club ( Propensity Club ) on the service on the same day. The manga will be serialized online by chapter, and is also available on Amazon . Serizawa writes the manga, while Mizumoto draws the art.

The manga centers on Kotarō Kageusu, a quiet and unassuming high school student who has learned how to lip read through living a life of constantly trying to read people's expressions. His one joy in life is peeping at Riko Hanazono, the star senior student council president of the school. One day, Riko talks to Kotarō, and reveals her sexual fantasies to him.

Serizawa launched the Saru Lock action comedy manga in 2003 and Kodansha published the 22nd and final compiled volume in 2009. The series inspired a live-action film adaptation and live-action television adaptation in 2009. He launched a Saru Lock Reboot manga in October 2018. Shonengahosha shipped the manga's fourth volume in November 2020.

Serizawa's earlier Biohazard: Marhawa Desire manga launched with a prologue chapter in the inaugural issue of CAPCOM 's CapBom! magazine in 2011, and the series ended in 2013. Viz Media published the five-volume manga in North America under the title Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire .

Serizawa is also the monster designer for Yoshitaka Amano 's recent Gibiate anime project.

Sources: CoMax's Twitter account, Amazon