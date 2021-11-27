Ongoing Kamen Rider Kuuga Manga Offered in English Next Year

StoneBot Studios also offers original Kamen Rider Zero-One comic series

The "Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary and Beyond" panel at the Comic-Con Special Edition event announced on Saturday that StoneBot Studios will offer Hitotsu Yokoshima's ongoing Kamen Rider Kuuga manga in English next year. The panel teased more manga could come in the future.

StoneBot Studios is hosting several preview images of the manga on its website.

Artist Hitotsu Yokoshima launched the manga, the third one based on the live-action Kamen Rider Kuuga television series, in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in November 2014. Toshiki Inoue , one of the scriptwriters for the live-action series, writes the scripts for the manga, and producer Shinichiro Shirakura ( Gekijōban Kamen Rider 555: Paradise Lost ) plans the series.

The manga moved to the Comiplex website when Monthly Hero's ended publication in October 2020. The 18th compiled book volume in the series shipped in Japan on November 5.

The Kamen Rider Kuuga television series aired from 2000 to 2001. The series was Toei 's first new Kamen Rider series following the passing of creator Shotaro Ishinomori , and it marked the beginning of the Heisei-era Kamen Rider series. Shout! Factory TV is streaming the series online.

StoneBot Studios is also offering an all-new original comic book series, never before released in Japan or elsewhere, based on the live-action 2019-2020 Kamen Rider Zero-One series. The four-issue mini-series and one-shot specials will launch next year. Shout! Factory TV will begin streaming the live-action series online in December after holding the U.S. premiere of the Kamen Rider Zero-One: REALxTIME film at Comic-Con Special Edition. Kamen Rider Zero-One is the first Reiwa-era series in the franchise.

Seven Seas publishes Shotaro Ishinomori 's original Kamen Rider manga in English.

Fūto Tantei , a sequel manga to the live-action 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series, is itself inspiring the FUUTO PI anime series next summer.

The franchise has a new manga by Study Yu-saku titled Ohiru no Shocker-san (Shocker During the Day) that launched on November 11 on the LINE Manga platform, with an anime also planned for the manga in 2022. Both the manga and anime celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary.

Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla) is directing, scripting, and producing the live-action Shin Kamen Rider film for a March 2023 opening.

