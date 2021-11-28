Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zeiin Shūgō! Game's Trailer Reveals December 16 Release on Switch

Arc System Works began streaming a trailer for Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zeiin Shūgō! (It's Kunio's Record of the Three Kingdoms: Everyone Assemble!), the latest game in the Nekketsu Kо̄ha Kunio-kun franchise , on Friday. The video reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch on December 16.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in April 2022 or later.

A+ Games ( Kill la Kill The Game: IF, Little Witch Academia : Chamber of Time ) is developing the game.

Technos Japan released the first game in the Kunio-kun series in May 1986, and the series has had numerous installments since then. Some of the games in the series were localized in the West with altered titles, visuals, and stories, resulting in such titles as River City Ransom , Renegade , and Crash 'n' the Boys: Street Challenge .

Arc System Works acquired the rights to a number of Technos Japan games — including Double Dragon, Super Dodge Ball, River City Ransom , and Kunio-kun games — in June 2015. The company released Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection — a collection of games in the Kunio-kun franchise — on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in December 2018. The River City Girls spinoff game debuted in September 2019. WayForward is developing the River City Girls 2 sequel game scheduled to release next year.