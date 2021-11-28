Live-Action Boys-Love Show 'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Gets Sequel Film

Cast, director returns for April 8 film

Last year's live-action television series of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga is itself getting a film sequel. CheriMaho the Movie ~ 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ~ ( Cherry Magic! the Movie: Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! will open on April 8.

The film's story is set after the final television episode's story.

Eiji Akaso ( Kamen Rider Build ), who played 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member), who played his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa, are returning for the film. The other returning cast members include:

Kōdai Asaka as Masato Tsuge

Yūtarō as Minato Wataya

Takuya Kusakawa as Yūta Rokkaku

Ryō Satō as Kii Fujisaki

Suzunosuke as Kengo Urabe

Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! ) is also returning to direct the film, and Riko Sakaguchi ( The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , Mary and The Witch's Flower , Koi wa Ameagari no You ni ) is writing the screenplay.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018, and the manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 21. Square Enix Manga releases the manga, and it is the first boys-love manga that the company has published in English.

The television series premiered on TV Tokyo on October 9, 2020, and it also streamed on the Tsutaya Premium service. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series already inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 24, 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie