"Complete version" of promo anime featuring all 190 idols to debut in 2022

The official website for The [email protected] franchise began streaming a 10th anniversary "celebration animation" for The [email protected] Cinderella Girls part of the franchise . The video reveals that the celebration animation will have a "complete version" that will debut in 2022 that will feature all 190 idols in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls . Cygames is credited for planning for the celebration animation, and Cygames Pictures animated the video.

The site also revealed the "~Memories With You~" promotional video that looks back on various events in the franchise over the last 10 years.

In addition, the franchise 's official YouTube channel is streaming 3D music videos of various songs.

CloverWorks and Studio Khara similarly released a concept movie for the franchise 's 2021 image song "Voyager" on August 25.

The [email protected] franchise began as an arcade game in 2005, with the player tasked with producing idols in a fledgling idol company, managing practice schedules, concerts, CD releases, and time off. The game was first ported to the Xbox 360 in 2007, and had a sequel game in 2011, which finalized the first 13 characters of the franchise . Later spinoffs include The [email protected] Cinderella Girls social game, which introduced the story of a larger set of entirely new characters within the story of multimedia conglomerate; The [email protected] : Million Live! , which includes the original 13 characters alongside new characters; The [email protected] SideM , which focused on male idols all of whom had "unique reasons" for becoing idols; and The [email protected] Shiny Colors , a mobile game and the most recent entirely new entry in the franchise , with new female idols and a return to gameplay features from the first two games.

The first anime adaptation for the franchise was 2007's Idolmaster: Xenoglossia , a spinoff mecha anime. A-1 Pictures and Nishigori adapted the first two games in 2011's The [email protected] anime, and also produced the 2014 anime film THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e! . The studio and some of the original staff returned for both 2015's The [email protected] Cinderella Girls and 2017's The [email protected] SideM anime. The [email protected] : Million Live! also has an upcoming television anime adaptation.

Source: The [email protected] franchise 's website via Otakomu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.