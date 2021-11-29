Cells NOT at Work! Spinoff Manga Ends

The January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Sirius magazine published the final chapter of Moe Sugimoto 's Cells NOT at Work! ( Hatarakanai Saibō ) spinoff manga last Friday. Kodansha will publish the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume on February 9.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally. The company describes the manga:

Here comes a new Cells at Work! spinoff series—with laughs galore! Erythroblasts are cells raised by a Macrophage in order to become promising Red Blood Cells, but that doesn't seem to be really the case here with these erythroblasts, who are on an indefinite moratorium—with no reason to work!

Sugimoto launched the manga in Shonen Sirius in July 2017. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English digitally on August 17.

The manga is a spinoff of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga.