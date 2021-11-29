Live-Action Do not say mystery Series Casts Kōsuke Suzuki

The official website for the live-action series of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga revealed on Monday that Kōsuke Suzuki has joined the show's cast as Haruo Amatatsu, an associate professor of psychology at a university.

The series will premiere on January 10 and will air on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. The first episode will be a 90-minute special.

The series will star Masaki Suda (left in image below) as protagonist Totonō Kunō (right).

Other cast members include Sairi Itō , Matsuya Onoe II, Michitaka Tsutsui , and Kenichi Endō. Hiraoki Matsuyama, Shunsuke Shinada, Hideyuki Aizawa , and Hiroyuki Abe are directing the series. Tomoko Aizawa is penning the scripts.

The manga follows mystery-solving college student Totonō Kunō. At the beginning of the story, the police bring him in for questioning on suspicion of the murder of his classmate.

Tamura ( 7SEEDS , Basara , Tomoe ga Yuku! ) published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 9, and the 10th volume will ship on December 10. The manga has topped 10 million copies in circulation, including digital sales.

Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April 2020. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2020.

