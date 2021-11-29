Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy Game Gets Manga

Shūei Takagi draws manga adaptation of PS4/PS5 game about female Zeon pilots

The January 2022 issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed last Friday that Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Code Fairy game for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 is inspiring a manga adaptation by Shūei Takagi that will debut in the magazine's next issue on December 25.

The single-player action game is based on the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 game. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , DARLING in the FRANXX ) designed the characters. Kyoshi Takigawa ( Gundam Breaker Battlogue ) handled mechanical design . Toshikazu Yoshizawa is in charge of directing, producing, and storyboarding.

The game launched digitally on November 5 with the first volume, which consists of episodes 1-5. The second volume launched on November 19, and the third volume will launch on December 3. Each volume contains five episodes.

Maon Kurosaki performs the game's theme song "Fly High the 'Fairy'" and the ending theme song "Lights."

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 game launched for PS5 in January and for PS4 in October 2019.

Sources: Gundam Ace January 2022 issue, Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Code Fairy game's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.