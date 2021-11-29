Original Anime Film Hula Fulla Dance's Video Previews Philosophy no Dance's Theme Song

Theme song's music video unveiled

A livestream special featuring the cast and director of Aniplex 's original anime film Hula Fulla Dance unveiled on Monday a new video for the movie, and it previews the theme song "Sunflower" by Philosophy no Dance .

The official YouTube channel for Philosophy no Dance streamed a music video for "Sunflower," which features the group performing at the real life Spa Resort Hawaiians hotel, which is also the setting for the anime:

The film's official website unveiled a visual for Spa Resort Hawaiians. The image features the anime's characters in costumes created by a designer for real life costumes for the hula girls at Spa Resort Hawaiians.

Theatergoers will receive a "magic clear file," with a picture of the characters on front and a background image on the inside of the file.

The film's story centers on Hiwa Natsunagi (played by Haruka Fukuhara ), a novice at hula dancing who nevertheless takes a job as a hula dancer at the real life Spa Resort Hawaiians hotel. The film shows the relationships between her and her colleagues. The same hotel in Iwaki city, Fukushima was also the setting for the popular 2006 film Hula Girls . Iwaki is also the setting for Gaina 's Hulaing Babies anime, which is similarly centered on hula dancing.

The film will open in Japan on Friday. The film was previously slated to open in Japan early this summer. The Tokyo International Film Festival, which took place from October 3 to November 8, also screened the film.

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! , Gundam Build Divers , Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) is directing the film at Bandai Namco Pictures , with Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Gundam 00 ) as supervising director. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is penning the script. Aikatsu! anime character designer Hiroko Yaguchi is designing the film's characters. Michiru Oshima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Snow White with the Red Hair , Bloom Into You ) is composing the music. Kaori Hino is the art director, while Masumi Ootsuka is the color designer. Youichi Oogami is the director of photography, and Kumiko Sakamoto is in charge of editing. Eriko Kimura is the audio director.

The anime, which is set in the Fukushima prefecture, is one of three anime projects that are part of the larger "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." initiative aimed at promoting Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima. (The other two anime projects are Bakuten!! and Misaki no Mayoiga .) The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

Mine Shidō launched a manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Alive in January. The manga ended on October 27.